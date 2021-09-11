TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $903,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

GILD stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.