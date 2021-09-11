TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 904,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Afya worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Afya by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,315,000 after acquiring an additional 207,766 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Afya by 2.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Afya by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,806,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Afya by 12.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth $10,255,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $21.96 on Friday. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

A number of research firms have commented on AFYA. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Afya Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

