Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.37. Titanium shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 12,985 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.62 million and a P/E ratio of -10.26.

Titanium Company Profile (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

