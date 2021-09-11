Tourist Token Trading Down 1.9% This Week (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 86.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $48,487.06 and $4.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00182505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,851.45 or 0.99966151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.48 or 0.07139089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.00853606 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

