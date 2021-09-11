Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5429 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43.

TRMLF stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMLF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

