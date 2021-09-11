Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after purchasing an additional 723,274 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,854 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $176.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $185.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

