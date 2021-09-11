Trading S.A. Ares Sells 2,400 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $14,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $186,597.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $878,366.50.

Precigen stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 134.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 119.2% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

