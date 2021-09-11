Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Trading Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00. The stock traded as low as C$21.60 and last traded at C$21.66. Approximately 102,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 187,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.17.

TCL.A has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

