Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Up 7.3%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 9,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 892,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.