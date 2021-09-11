Treat DAO Price Reaches $3.36 on Major Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00007387 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $102,136.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00130314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00183778 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,635.10 or 1.00186822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.83 or 0.07108288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.71 or 0.00873121 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

