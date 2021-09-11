Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Trevena stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.43.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 86.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

