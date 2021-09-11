Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.45 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.52. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

