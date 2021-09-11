Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

TRIN stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.76 million and a PE ratio of 12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 63.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 157,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

