TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.11. TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

