Turing Holding Corp. (TWKS) to Raise $700 Million in IPO

Turing Holding Corp. (TWKS) plans to raise $700 million in an IPO on Wednesday, September 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 36,842,106 shares at a price of $18.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last year, Turing Holding Corp. generated $901 million in revenue. Turing Holding Corp. has a market-cap of $5.8 billion.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (Turing Holding) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading premium global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors across the globe to thrive as modern digital businesses. This is reflected in our average annual revenue per employee of over $100,000 in each of 2019 and 2020, which is higher than our public pure-play competitors and which we believe is meaningfully higher than all our pure-play competitors. (See “Business—Competition.”) With companies facing ongoing digital disruption, many lack the capabilities and talent necessary to keep pace with the accelerating rate of technological change. Thoughtworks is a digital native service provider that has been a thought leader at the forefront of technology innovation for the past 28 years. We leverage our vast experience to improve our clients’ ability to respond to change; utilize data assets to unlock new sources of value; create resilient technology platforms that move with business strategies; and rapidly design, deliver and evolve exceptional digital products and experiences at scale. We are a globally diversified business, with clients across all major verticals and geographies. Our global distributed agile delivery model operates where our clients are, with over 9,000 employees working across 17 countries on five continents. Further, our unique, diverse and cultivating culture, with a reputation for technology excellence and thought leadership, enables us to attract and retain what we believe is the best talent in the industry. That is why our clients trust Thoughtworks as their premium digital transformation partner. Consumer expectations and next-generation technologies are constantly evolving, requiring companies to reevaluate their business models and undergo end-to-end digital transformations. This trend has only accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet most companies do not have access to the expertise they need to keep pace. This is why digital transformation services spending is expected to more than double to $1 trillion by 2025, according to MarketsandMarkets. At the same time, many other service providers lack the deep expertise, premium capabilities, proximity to clients and global presence required to innovate and deliver cutting-edge technology solutions rapidly and at scale. Founded in 1993, Thoughtworks provides premium, end-to-end digital strategy, design and engineering services to enable companies across the globe to successfully and rapidly navigate their digital transformation journeys. “.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (Turing Holding) was founded in 1993 and has 9000 employees. The company is located at 200 East Randolph Street, 25th Floor Chicago, Illinois 60601 and can be reached via phone at (312) 373-1000 or on the web at http://www.thoughtworks.com/.

