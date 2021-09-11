Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 33.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.30. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,294 shares of company stock worth $17,121,641 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

