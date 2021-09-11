U S Global Investors Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DQ. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

NYSE:DQ traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $61.35. 1,590,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

