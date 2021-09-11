U S Global Investors Inc. Has $75.03 Million Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,229,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 644,623 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group makes up 2.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $75,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,514,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,321. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

