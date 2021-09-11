U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,976,842 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways makes up approximately 3.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of JetBlue Airways worth $103,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $48,004,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 110.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,237 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 935.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 675,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $110,093. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.68. 8,963,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,333. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

