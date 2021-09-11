U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 80,714 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,714 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $22,706,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $18,871,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $10,704,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

NYSE SBSW traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.68.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.8075 dividend. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.