UBS Group Trims The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $290.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE BA opened at $210.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.55.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

