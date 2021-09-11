UGAS (UGAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. UGAS has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $649,540.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

