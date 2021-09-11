UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $80.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.71.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42. UiPath has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $2,038,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,102,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

