United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce sales of $22.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.52 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $21.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $94.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.74 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $97.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.82 billion to $99.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $193.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average of $192.95. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.