Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,877 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,879,000 after acquiring an additional 589,848 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 134,872 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

