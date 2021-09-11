Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPST. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.45.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $270.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.31. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $294.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,876,466 shares of company stock worth $383,267,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Upstart by 360.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

