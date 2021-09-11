US Bancorp DE Acquires 21,299 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 2,020.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 37.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.789 dividend. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.90%.

PTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

