US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Medpace by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Medpace by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Medpace by 16.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $191.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock worth $53,139,675. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.