US Bancorp DE Has $996,000 Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF opened at $224.60 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.55.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

