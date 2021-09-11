US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 398.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $153.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.76. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. On average, analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

