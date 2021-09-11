Utrust Hits Market Capitalization of $179.52 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $179.52 million and approximately $20.37 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00164176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Utrust is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

