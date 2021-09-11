Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $15.48. Vaccitech shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 6,059 shares traded.

VACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech plc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at about $515,000.

Vaccitech Company Profile (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

