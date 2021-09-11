Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $56,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.69. 644,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,406. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $309.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

