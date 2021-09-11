Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.08. 2,377,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,013. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $100.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

