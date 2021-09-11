Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,833.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 65,679 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,132,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,086,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.48 and a 52 week high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

