Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $409.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,341. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.94.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

