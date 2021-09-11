Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 201.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

VOOG stock opened at $280.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.22 and a 200-day moving average of $255.17. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $197.58 and a one year high of $285.61.

