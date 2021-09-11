Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

