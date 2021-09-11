Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VTWRF. New Street Research cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vantage Towers has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VTWRF opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

