Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.13 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.
Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70.
In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
