Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.13 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.