VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $221.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $651,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,317,488.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,035. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.