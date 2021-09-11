Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives $16.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,210 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 481,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,467. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

