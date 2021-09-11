Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. 3,810,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,260. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

