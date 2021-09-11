Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

