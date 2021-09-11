Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.