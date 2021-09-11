Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $516,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 22.0% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.5% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

MCO stock opened at $382.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

