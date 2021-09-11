Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $403,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.85.

CVNA stock opened at $329.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.11 and its 200-day moving average is $294.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.81 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total value of $48,420.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,413,434 shares of company stock worth $457,074,149 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

