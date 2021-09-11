Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,429 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $176,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 67,345 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 82.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 406,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

SBRA stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.