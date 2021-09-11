Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $3,853,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

TMUS stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

