Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hilltop worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hilltop by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

HTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

